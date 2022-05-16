Man charged after driving car down Rome’s famous Spanish Steps

A wealthy Saudi engineer is facing charges for driving his rented Maserati down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps.

The 37-year-old said a wrong-turn led him to careen down the 135 marble steps in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Italian police have charged him with aggravated damage to cultural and monumental assets. Two of the stone steps were shattered by the detour.

In footage captured on CCTV, the car’s brake lights come on immediately after it meets the staircase and the driver manages to stop part way down.

The man got out of the car and left the scene with a young woman he met at a nightclub before the arrival of a tow truck. On Friday, border police identified and stopped the man, who has not been named, as he attempted to return the Maserati rental car and leave the country.

According to Italian media reports, the Saudi embassy quickly arranged a team of lawyers to help coordinate the man’s return to Rome to make statements to investigating authorities.

“I made a wrong turn,” the engineer said through an interpreter, noting he had been confused following his sat-nav. “I am very sorry for what happened, I apologise and am ready to pay for the damage to the Spanish Stairs.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022 )

