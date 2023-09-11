Man cashed in €109,000 by keeping dead partner hidden in freezer

The man told investigators that he put the Norwegian woman in the freezer after finding her dead in their home. File photo: Getty

A 57-year-old Norwegian man has been jailed for three and a half years in Sweden for fraud and falsifying records after putting his dead partner in a freezer and cashing in her pension.

Warmland District Court said the man, who was not named, was convicted of a gross breach of civil liberties, gross fraud and falsification of documents, among other things.

The man told investigators that he had put the Norwegian woman in a freezer after finding her dead in their home.

The two lived in Arjang, which is about 250km west of Stockholm.

The court heard the man had stored the body in the same freezer which he also used to store food.

Investigators found the woman’s body in March after they were given information on the case.

The man had told family and friends that the woman was still alive.

In a statement, the court said the man kept quiet about the death in order to get her pension from neighbouring Norway and a tax refund relating to the deceased partner, resulting in the fraud conviction.

Prosecutors have said that the man had carried out “systematic” fraud involving about 1.3m kronor (€109,000).For the document falsification charges, the man changed the ownership and registrations of vehicles with the deceased’s name, the court said.