Man arrested over two stabbed to death in Dutch city 'knew at least one of the victims'

Independent.ie

A 37-year-old man suspected over two fatal stabbings in the Dutch border city of Maastricht knew at least one of the victims, police say.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/man-arrested-over-two-stabbed-to-death-in-dutch-city-knew-at-least-one-of-the-victims-36411845.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36411844.ece/ef4a8/AUTOCROP/h342/AFP_V687W.jpg