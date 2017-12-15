Man arrested over two stabbed to death in Dutch city 'knew at least one of the victims'
Terrorism has been ruled out as a motive
A 37-year-old man suspected over two fatal stabbings in the Dutch border city of Maastricht knew at least one of the victims, police say.
The suspect was arrested late on Thursday in a mosque in Maastricht shortly after a man and a woman were killed and two other people were injured.
Police spokesman Jack van Kleef said on Friday that the suspect knew at least one of the victims, but would not elaborate as the case is still under investigation.
He said the suspect is in hospital recovering from light head injuries and has not been questioned.
The victims' identities have not been released and Mr Van Kleef would not confirm reports the victims were of Syrian descent.
Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive.
Online Editors