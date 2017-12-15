News Europe

Sunday 24 December 2017

Man arrested over two stabbed to death in Dutch city 'knew at least one of the victims'

Terrorism has been ruled out as a motive

Police officers investigate the crime site in the Botsaartstraat in Maastricht, the Netherlands, after two stabbing took place within a few hundred metres of each other on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Marcel van Hoorn / Getty Images
Police officers investigate the crime site in the Botsaartstraat in Maastricht, the Netherlands, after two stabbing took place within a few hundred metres of each other on December 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Marcel van Hoorn / Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A 37-year-old man suspected over two fatal stabbings in the Dutch border city of Maastricht knew at least one of the victims, police say.

The suspect was arrested late on Thursday in a mosque in Maastricht shortly after a man and a woman were killed and two other people were injured.

Police spokesman Jack van Kleef said on Friday that the suspect knew at least one of the victims, but would not elaborate as the case is still under investigation.

He said the suspect is in hospital recovering from light head injuries and has not been questioned.

The victims' identities have not been released and Mr Van Kleef would not confirm reports the victims were of Syrian descent.

Police have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News