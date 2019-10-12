French police say a man was mistakenly arrested in Scotland on suspicion that he was a French fugitive accused of killing his wife and four children eight years ago.

Man arrested in Scotland 'is not French fugitive accused of killing wife and four children' - police

A French police spokesman said that French and Scottish investigators determined that the fingerprints of the man detained in Glasgow on Friday do not match those of missing suspect Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.

A police car is parked in front of the former house where Xavier Dupont De Ligonnes is suspected of having killed his wife and his four children 8 years ago, on October 12, 2019 in Nantes. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The de Ligonnes family disappeared in April 2011. Police later discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds buried outside their home in the western city of Nantes.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes was the only family member never found, and became the chief suspect.

French police have been searching for him ever since.

A journalist uses a camera to film a house in Nantes, western France on October 12, 2019, the former residence of fugitive Xavier Dupont De Ligonnes, who is suspected of having killed his wife and his four children 8 years ago. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

French media gather outside Helen Street police station, following reports of that a man, initially believed to be Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, was arrested at Glasgow airport last night after arriving on a flight from Paris on October 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

