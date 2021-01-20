Man arrested as priceless painting found in cupboard

Police officers stand next to the recovered 500-year-old painting titled 'Saviour of the World' from the school of Leonardo da Vinci, which was stolen from a museum collection and discovered by police in an apartment in Naples, Italy. Photo: Reuters

A 16th century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World) has been recovered by Italian police from a cupboard in a flat in Naples.

The museum from which it was stolen had no idea it was missing because it had been closed for three months as a result of lockdown measures.

The copy of Salvator Mundi, which depicts Jesus with one hand raised in a blessing and the other holding a crystal orb, is believed to have been painted by a pupil of Leonardo.

It was stolen some time in the past few months from a collection of artworks inside the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in Naples. The painting was of “inestimable value”, Italian police said.

It was found “hidden in a bedroom” in a flat in Naples. The owner of the property, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods, police said.

The oil painting is believed to be by artist Giacomo Alibrandi. The original Salvator Mundi was sold in 2017 for a record $450m (€370m) in New York. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]