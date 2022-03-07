A truck has reportedly been driven through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

A man was arrested by gardaí after the incident at the premises on Orwell Road, according to an RTÉ reporter.

Video circulating online shows a truck reversing through the closed gates.

The Russian Embassy has been the focus of protests over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine over the past week, with paint thrown over the insignia outside the gates and calls for ambassador Yuriy Filatov and other Russian diplomats to be expelled.

More to follow…

Read More





Read More



