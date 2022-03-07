| 5.1°C Dublin

breaking Man arrested after truck ‘driven through gates’ of Russian Embassy in Dublin

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov. Picture by Douglas O'Connor Expand

Close

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov. Picture by Douglas O'Connor

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov. Picture by Douglas O'Connor

The Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov. Picture by Douglas O'Connor

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

A truck has reportedly been driven through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

A man was arrested by gardaí after the incident at the premises on Orwell Road, according to an RTÉ reporter.

Video circulating online shows a truck reversing through the closed gates.

The Russian Embassy has been the focus of protests over Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine over the past week, with paint thrown over the insignia outside the gates and calls for ambassador Yuriy Filatov and other Russian diplomats to be expelled.

More to follow…

Read More

 

Read More

 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy