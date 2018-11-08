Man applies to legally change age because he ‘identifies as 20 years younger’

A man is trying to legally change his age from 69 to 49 with the aim of boosting his online dating prospects.

A man is trying to legally change his age from 69 to 49 with the aim of boosting his online dating prospects.

Emile Ratelband, a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and former daytime TV programme host, is attempting to move his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

“You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age,” Mr Ratelband told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

He claims his doctor told him he had the body of someone more than 20 years younger than his age.

The father of seven who describes himself as a “young god”, said being legally able to identify as a younger man would afford him opportunities currently denied to him.

“If I am 69 years old, I will be notified of my limitations. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, I can drive another car ... If I put on Tinder that I am 69, I will not get a response. If I’m 49, with that face of mine, I will be in a luxurious position.”

He is taking action against his local authority and has previously threatened to take the state to court, after they rejected his attempts to lower his age by 20 years, saying his “wish is not possible”.

“Emile can indeed make a request for a reduction in age, and that will be rejected by the municipality,” a lawyer previously told De Telegraaf.

The case has gone to a court in Arnhem, a city in the east Netherlands, and a ruling is expected within four weeks.

Mr Ratelband has said he would give up his pension if the court ruled in his favour.

He also wants to become a father again and is currently looking for surrogate mothers. He has apparently interviewed more than 20 already.

He said: “I was with a friend and held her newborn son. She said, ‘You should become a dad again’. I said I did not want the s*** of those women anymore. ‘Then ask a surrogate mother’, she said. I thought that was a good idea.”

On his website, Mr Ratelband claims he “became a millionaire at 21-years-old”, but went bankrupt 16 years later. He later rebuilt his wealth writing motivational books.

“His age focus is to turn at least 94 years old and to then leave this world healthy and with pleasure when it has become a better place for everyone,” the site says. It does not say whether this includes the additional 20 years his legal challenge would add to this target.

Independent News Service