A man and six young adults have been discovered after apparently living for nine years in a cellar on a remote Dutch farm, waiting "for the end of time".

A man and six young adults have been discovered after apparently living for nine years in a cellar on a remote Dutch farm, waiting "for the end of time".

Man and six young adults spent nine years in remote farmhouse cellar 'waiting for end of time'

Nathalie Schubart, a police spokesman, confirmed to RTV Drenthe that a 58-year-old man had been arrested, and that six young adults were found in a "shut-off space" on the farm in Ruinerwold, a village in Drenthe.

She would not confirm the relationship between the people or describe the conditions they were found in or their state of health for privacy reasons, apart from to say that they had been brought to a safe location.

The alarm was sounded on Sunday by a barman at a local bar, when an unkempt 25-year-old man came in "confused".

Bar owner Chris Westerbeek told RTV Drenthe: "He ordered five beers and drank them. Then I talked to him. He said he had run away and needed help. Then we called in the police."

Dutch media reported that the young adults apparently had no contact with the outside world and survived on food from a vegetable garden and several farm animals.

The older man was reportedly ill in bed after suffering a stroke.

Ruinerwold mayor Roger de Groot said the man arrested was not the father of the young adults. He added that their mother is thought to have died before they moved to the farm around nine years ago.

Mr Westerbeek said the man in his bar talked in a "childlike" way, had long hair and a straggly beard, old clothes and said he had been inside for nine years. "Later he said he had a brother and sisters who lived in the farm. He was the oldest and wanted to make an end to the way they were living," Mr Westerbeek added.

Telegraph.co.uk