Thursday 27 December 2018

Man (71) attempting to cross Atlantic in barrel capsule

Jean-Jacques Savin is aiming to complete his 4,500-kilometre journey to the Caribbean in about three months (Courtesy of Jean-Jacques Savin via AP)
Jean-Jacques Savin, 71-year-old, stands on top of his 3-metre (10-foot) long, 2.1-metre (7-foot) wide resin-coated plywood capsule (Courtesy of Jean-Jacques Savin via AP)
A 71-year-old Frenchman has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially designed barrel capsule, which will use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea.

Jean-Jacques Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 2,800-mile journey to the Caribbean in about three months.

Savin will drop markers from his three-metre long resin-coated plywood capsule along the trip to assist oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

The barrel is equipped with a kitchen area, and a mattress with straps to keep him from being thrown about by rough seas.

