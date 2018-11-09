A Dutch pensioner has begun a legal battle to be recognised as being 20 years younger than his actual age so he can go back to work and achieve greater success with women on Tinder.

A Dutch pensioner has begun a legal battle to be recognised as being 20 years younger than his actual age so he can go back to work and achieve greater success with women on Tinder.

Man (69) wants court to lower his age to 49

Emile Ratelband (69) argues that if transgender people are allowed to change sex, he should be allowed to change his date of birth because doctors said he has the body of a 45-year-old.

The entrepreneur and self-help guru is suing his local authority in court after they refused to amend his age on official documents.

The case has caused controversy in his homeland, with the Dutch edition of 'Vice' asking: "Is Emile Ratelband disturbed or accidentally extremely woke?"

Mr Ratelband was born on March 11, 1949, but says he feels at least 20 years younger and wants to change his birth date to March 11, 1969.

"I have done a check-up and what does it show? My biological age is 45," he said.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, take up more work.

"When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.

"Transgenders can now have their gender changed on their birth certificate, and in the same spirit there should be room for an age change."

The judge said he had some sympathy with Mr Ratelband, but the court said there would be problems in allowing people to change their birth date, as it would mean legally deleting part of their lives.

Irish Independent