Man (40) suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in Dresden has died

A police officer packs up his gear after police ended a suspected hostage-taking situation, in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Reuters/Matthias Rietschel

A 40-year-old man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the east German city of Dresden has died, police have said.

Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city centre and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the police operation to free the hostages was under way. A shopping centre was also evacuated as part of the operation.