Major security operation as Sarkozy goes on trial in Paris for corruption and influence peddling

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has gone on trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling in a phone-tapping scandal, a first for the 65-year-old politician who has faced several other judicial investigations since leaving office in 2012.

Mr Sarkozy is accused of having tried to illegally obtain information from a magistrate about an investigation involving him in 2014.

He stands trial in a Paris court along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog, 65, and the magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, 73. They face a prison sentence of up to ten years and a maximum fine of €1m. They deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Sarkozy and Mr Herzog are suspected of promising Mr Azibert a job in Monaco in exchange for leaking information about an investigation into suspected illegal financing of the 2007 presidential campaign by France’s richest woman, Liliane Bettencourt.

Mr Sarkozy arrived at the court surrounded by his lawyers and bodyguards, in the presence of dozens of journalists. The Paris court has been placed under high security as hearings in the case are taking place at the same time as another key trial – that of the 2015 attacks at the Charlie Hebdo offices and a kosher supermarket.

Mr Sarkozy’s trial started in the absence of Mr Azibert. His lawyer confirmed that he intends to request the postponement of the trial, arguing his client’s bad health makes it risky for him to travel and appear in court amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2014, Mr Sarkozy and Mr Herzog used secret mobile phones — registered to the alias name of Paul Bismuth — to be able to have private talks as they feared their conversations were being tapped.

Mr Sarkozy and Mr Herzog explained that they bought the phones to avoid being targeted by illegal phone tapping. Investigative judges, however, suspect they wanted to avoid being tapped by investigators.

Judges have found that discussions between Mr Sarkozy and his lawyer suggested they had knowledge that judicial investigators at the time tapped their conversations on their official phones – they mentioned “judges listening.”

Mr Sarkozy argued that he never intervened to help Mr Azibert, who never got the job and retired in 2014.

Investigative judges consider that as soon as a deal has been offered, it constitutes a criminal offence even if the promises haven’t been fulfilled.

Legal proceedings against Mr Sarkozy have been dropped in the case relating to Ms Bettencourt.

Mr Sarkozy, a lawyer by training, pointed at judicial harassment, accusing judges of breaching lawyer-client privilege via wiretapping.

“I don’t want things that I didn’t do to be held against me. The French need to know... that I’m not a rotten person,” he said earlier this month.



Mr Sarkozy’s predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was found guilty in 2011 of misuse of public money, breach of trust and conflict of interest. He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for actions during his time as Paris mayor, before he was president from 1995 to 2007.

Mr Sarkozy’s name has appeared for years in several other judicial investigations.

Allegations, which include illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by then-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, cast a shadow over Mr Sarkozy’s comeback attempt for the 2017 presidential election.



He remained the most popular figure among French right-wing voters in recent years. His memoirs published this summer, The Time of Storms, was a bestseller for weeks.

