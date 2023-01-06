Major policy shift as US and Germany to supply armoured vehicles to Ukraine

America and Germany will send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in a major policy shift from the Western backers of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden was set to announce that America will send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, referred to as “light tanks”, while Berlin is expected to send Marder vehicles, marking a significant upgrade in firepower for Ukraine.

The policy shift came after France became the first Western nation to commit what it described as “light battle tanks” to the fight against Russia.

Mr Macron’s move heaped pressure on Western allies, who have long refused to send tanks over fears of provoking Vladimir Putin.

James Cleverly, the UK’s foreign secretary, said Britain was open to sending Ukraine tanks and “will continue to evolve our support” as Kyiv readies “the next phase of their self-defence”.

For months Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded for armoured vehicles, which he said Kyiv needed to counter the tanks that have been a key advantage for Russia so far.

Officials in Washington said yesterday that they had shifted their stance as Western allies announced similar moves. Poland has provided tanks, and France said on Wednesday that it will send an unspecified number of its AMX-10RC armoured vehicles.

The Bradleys will be included in a new $2.85bn (€2.71bn) US military aid package, the latest move by the White House to send increasingly powerful weapons to help Kyiv.

Included in the package will be Humvees, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs), and a lot of missiles and other ammunition.

The decision to include Bradleys was confirmed by two US officials, who said the move would be officially confirmed today. The medium-armoured combat vehicles are seen as a critical way to move troops safely into battle. They have tracks rather than wheels, but are lighter and more agile than a tank.

“Bradleys would provide a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank,” Mark Cancian, a former White House staffer, said last month.

Pentagon officials said the move was part of an effort to get as much military hardware to Ukrainian forces as possible before an expected increase in fighting in the spring.

Germany was also nearing a decision to send dozens of Marder vehicles from its stocks, Bloomberg reported last night. President Biden discussed the decision with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz late last night.

Earlier yesterday, Berlin signalled it was rethinking its opposition to the move in light of Emmanuel Macron’s decision. The French president announced the decision to send the French-built AMX-10 RC fighting vehicles after a phonecall with Mr Zelensky.

Mr Cleverly’s remarks represent a shift in position, with Britain having previously mirrored Berlin’s resistance to pledging heavy armour.

