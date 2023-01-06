| 6.4°C Dublin

Major policy shift as US and Germany to supply armoured vehicles to Ukraine

US president Joe Biden welcomed Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House in December 2022. Photo: Getty Expand

US president Joe Biden welcomed Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House in December 2022. Photo: Getty

Rozina Sabur and Jorg Luyken

America and Germany will send armoured vehicles to Ukraine in a major policy shift from the Western backers of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden was set to announce that America will send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, referred to as “light tanks”, while Berlin is expected to send Marder vehicles, marking a significant upgrade in firepower for Ukraine.

