Major disruption to Vodafone services in Europe

Vodafone experienced a major disruption to its services yesterday afternoon which affected thousands of people across Europe.

Users across the UK and Ireland took to Twitter to report the issue.

There were also issues in other countries in Europe where the firm operates, including Spain, Italy and Greece.

The company last month said the number of customers using its 4G network had risen to 1.1 million in Ireland.

Affected customers reported problems with broadband and mobile phone data. The issues arose around 3pm and were resolved shortly after 6pm yesterday.

A Vodafone spokesperson could not confirm the cause of the outage but confirmed normal service had resumed last night.

"Vodafone Ireland has identified the root cause of an issue that affected some Vodafone mobile data and broadband services this afternoon," they said.

"This issue has now been fully resolved and normal service has been restored.

"We thank you for your patience and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The company confirmed it was investigating a "potential disruption" to fixed and mobile services.

"Our service teams are currently working on resolving this issue and we will provide updates shortly. We thank you for your patience as we work to get this fixed," it said.

Downdector.ie, a site which monitors outages, said it noted customers in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Offaly, Longford, Kilkenny, Waterford, Westmeath and Kildare were affected.

