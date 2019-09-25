'Major discovery': Masterpiece worth millions found hanging on kitchen wall

A masterpiece attributed to 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue has been found in a French woman's kitchen - and it is expected to sell for millions of euro at auction.

Titled 'Christ Mocked', the small wood painting depicts Christ surrounded by a crowd. Experts think it is part of a larger diptych Cimabue painted around 1280, said Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris.

"It's a major discovery for the history of art," Ms Pinta said of the work measuring about 24cm by 20cm.

The painting was on a wall between the kitchen and dining room of a home in Compiègne, north of Paris.

The woman considered it of little importance until an auctioneer spotted it and suggested bringing it to art experts.

Cimabue, who taught Italian master Giotto, is considered the forefather of the Italian Renaissance.

Irish Independent