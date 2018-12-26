News Europe

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Sicily two days after Mount Etna eruption

Mount Etna volcano spews lava during an eruption early Tuesday Dec. 25, 2018. Italy's Catania airport is reopening after an ash cloud from Mount Etna's latest eruptions forced it to shut down. The airport on the Mediterranean island of Sicily says it's having a limited opening Tuesday, operating four flights an hour. (Orietta Scardino/ANSA via AP)
An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.8 hit the area north of Catania on the slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily early on Wednesday, causing some damage to buildings and a few injuries, officials said.

It hit two days after Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted, sending a huge column of ash into the sky and causing the temporary closure of Catania airport on Sicily's eastern coast.

The earthquake hit at 3:19 a.m. (0219 GMT), prompting many people to run out of their homes and sleep in cars.

Television footage showed damage to older buildings in the towns of Santa Venerina and Zafferana Etnea.

At least four people suffered slight injuries from falling masonry as they fled from the homes, officials said.

