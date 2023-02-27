| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Mafia mobster knots bed sheets together to escape from Sardinia jail

Marco Raduano (39) escaped by sliding down a rope he fashioned from knotted bed sheets. Stock image Expand

Close

Marco Raduano (39) escaped by sliding down a rope he fashioned from knotted bed sheets. Stock image

Marco Raduano (39) escaped by sliding down a rope he fashioned from knotted bed sheets. Stock image

Marco Raduano (39) escaped by sliding down a rope he fashioned from knotted bed sheets. Stock image

Andrea Vogt

A mobster has escaped from a maximum security prison on the island of Sardinia by sliding down a rope he fashioned from knotted bed sheets.

Surveillance video footage shows Marco Raduano (39), a boss of the Sacra Corona mafia, shimmying down the five white knotted bedsheets then scaling the outer wall of the Badu’ e Carros maximum-security prison, near Nuoro.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy