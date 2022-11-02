Mafia got €5m in EU subsidies through extortion

The European Union paid €5m to the Sicilian mafia in agricultural subsidies, some of it for fields that did not exist and pastures that had been obtained by threats and extortion, a court in Sicily said yesterday.

The court in Patti convicted 91 people of being involved in a seven-year racket that cheated Brussels out of “rivers of EU funding”, and sentenced them to a total of 600 years in prison.

Dishonest bureaucrats and complicit notaries on the Mediterranean island helped Cosa nostra bosses access millions in EU funds, prosecutors said, before sentences ranging from two to 30 years were handed down.

The criminals used 150 companies to cheat the EU out of the money between 2010 and 2017.

The mob’s tentacles spread so far that it took the court from late Monday night until early Tuesday morning to read all of the verdicts and pass the sentences on charges ranging from extortion to fraud.

The gangsters used intimidation to take control of fields for pastures so they could apply for Common Agricultural Policy subsidies.

To get the EU funds, “farmers” had to attest that they had no links to organised crime but the mafia used an extensive web of figurehead owners to throw the authorities off the scent and access Brussels’ cash. It was then funnelled through a complex web of foreign accounts and other financial instruments before winding up in the hands of the criminals, prosecutors said.

Giuseppe Antoci, who helped investigators to uncover the scheme, broke down in tears in the courtroom on hearing the verdicts.

The former park director narrowly escaped death in 2016 when bullets raked his car in what investigators suspect was a hit by the Cosa nostra. He said the verdicts represented an emotional moment after “years of sacrifice for myself and my family”.

“We overcame the silence and made it clear that European funds should only go to good people and not to mafia bosses,” Mr Antoci added.