Mafia gangs leave bloody carnage in battle for control of Rome’s cocaine trade

Three murders in a week leave residents fearing a return of 1980s mob violence

In the last six months there have been around 20 homicides in Rome and 15 gang-related shootings

Luigi Finizio was at the petrol station close to his home in the rough Rome suburb of Torpignattara late one night last month. As the 51-year-old filled up his car, two motorcyclists pulled up next to him and within seconds had fired eight bullets, killing him instantly.

Five days earlier another man had been gunned down in a hail of bullets by masked men on a scooter in a similar execution-style killing.

It was the third mob-style murder in this corner of the city in a week — a wave of killings that has left residents fearing a return of mafia violence that rocked Rome in the 1980s.

Though these three killings had seemingly little connection, police believe they are linked to a bloody struggle between organised crime families to control the Eternal City’s burgeoning cocaine market. “There is no doubt that it was the work of some professional hitmen,” one police source told a local paper, pointing to links uncovered between Mr Finizio and the powerful Sienese gang.

The brazenness of the killings, coupled with the point that Rome had not experienced such events for several decades, led Roberto Gualtieri, Rome’s mayor, to sound the alarm.

There is a “criminal escalation with the third murder in Rome in a few days,” he wrote on Twitter. “We must fight this organised crime and drug trafficking”.

The newspaper Il Corriere della Sera made a calculation: in the last six months alone, there have been around 20 homicides in the Italian capital, on top of 15 suspected gang-related shootings.

One judge said he believed the police round-up in recent months of some of the biggest crime lords, including the Cosa Nostra’s Matteo Messina Denaro, has left an unprecedented power vacuum and sparked a street war to control the lucrative drug market.

“Rome is increasingly resembling Naples, where clans that make up the Camorra mafia fight each other to control neighbourhoods, and where there is no overarching criminal power structure,” Judge Alfonso Sabella said.

“People haven’t really woken up to what is going on in Rome, and I fear attention will only be paid when a passer-by is hit by a stray bullet,” he added.

Writing in the daily La Repubblica newspaper, Massimo Lugli, an expert on criminal gangs, wondered if his city was seeing a return of the bad old times when the Magliana, the Pesciaroli or the Marsigliesi gangs effectively ran Rome.

Federica Angeli, an investigative journalist for La Repubblica who has been under police protection for the last decade for her reporting on the Spada clan, told The Sunday Telegraph of what happened after she published an explosive investigation into the family.”People in my community did not want to know me,” she said. “People here in (the seaside town) Ostia were frightened. There were bars where they wouldn’t even serve me coffee.”

She has seen a real change in public attitude towards mafia gangs in recent years, however.

Today residents who were once “frightened” to report anything, have raised their heads in what she calls a sort of “cultural revolution”.

“Falcone [the leading Sicilian mafia investigator killed by Cosa Nostra in 1992] used to say the mafia is not unbeatable, that it is a human enterprise and that, as such, it has a beginning and it will have an end.”​

