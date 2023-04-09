| 7.6°C Dublin

Mafia gangs leave bloody carnage in battle for control of Rome’s cocaine trade

Three murders in a week leave residents fearing a return of 1980s mob violence

In the last six months there have been around 20 homicides in Rome and 15 gang-related shootings Expand

Paddy Agnew

Luigi Finizio was at the petrol station close to his home in the rough Rome suburb of Torpignattara late one night last month. As the 51-year-old filled up his car, two motorcyclists pulled up next to him and within seconds had fired eight bullets, killing him instantly.

Five days earlier another man had been gunned down in a hail of bullets by masked men on a scooter in a similar execution-style killing.

