'We won't give up on Madeleine probe' - German prosecutor

Donal Lynch Twitter

The German prosecutor in charge of the Madeleine McCann case has said authorities there will continue investigating the British girl's disappearance as long as necessary, with no expense spared.

"Money doesn't come into it," Hans Christian Wolter of the Braunschweig prosecutor's office told the Sunday Independent. "From our perspective, as long as the investigation has a chance of success we will continue it.

"Our job is to try to get a result. If there is nothing more to investigate, of course the case will be closed, we won't keep it open needlessly. But there is no finish line in sight and at the moment we can't say how much longer it will go on. It could, theoretically, take years."