Prosecutors have 'material evidence' Maddie McCann is dead

German prosecutors have claimed there is material evidence that Madeleine McCann is dead.

Speaking yesterday to Portuguese broadcaster RTP, public prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said investigators had evidence that the British girl who disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007 had died.

When asked whether there was any material evidence that Madeleine, who was three years old when she vanished, is dead, Mr Wolters replied: "Yes." However, he refused to elaborate when asked what evidence he had.

Mr Wolters said in June he believed Madeleine was dead, and that he had identified convicted paedophile and rapist Christian Brueckner as a prime suspect in the case.

Brueckner, who is serving a sentence in north Germany for drug trafficking, insists he was not involved in Madeleine's disappearance. He is appealing against a conviction for rape that took place in 2005.

His lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, told The Sun on Monday he had proof Bruckner was innocent and German authorities had the wrong man. According to the newspaper, Mr Wolters said in an interview with Portuguese TV show Sexta as 9 last Friday that there was "no smoking gun" evidence against the suspect.

He said: "All I can say is this [is] like a puzzle and there are many pieces that lead us to believe Christian B is responsible."

In July, police searched an allotment in Germany near where Brueckner used to live.

He formerly lived both in Hanover and Braunschweig, under an hour's drive from the allotment.

It emerged last week police had been searching at the allotment for memory sticks believed to have been used by the suspect, but prosecutors declined to say if any had been found, The Times reported.

In 2016, police uncovered memory sticks during another search of a former factory, 48kms from Braunschweig.

The devices contained over 8,000 files, including media files showing the abuse of minors. The files also included about 100 pictures of Brueckner partly nude.

Irish Independent