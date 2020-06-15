Madeleine McCann's parents say 'reported news that there is proof Maddie is dead is false'

Madeleine McCann's parents have rubbished claims that they received proof from police that their daughter is dead.

It was reported last night that German prosecutors had written to Madeleine McCann's parents to say "getting the culprit is more important than putting our cards on the table".

Police in the northern city of Braunschweig are investigating the disappearance of the British three-year-old and it was said they have "concrete evidence" she is dead.

But Maddie's parents, Gerry and Kate, said in a statement on their website today: "The widely reported news that we have a received a letter from the German authorities that states there is evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead is FALSE."

"Like many unsubstantiated stories in the media, this has caused unnecessary anxiety to friends and family and once again disrupted our lives," the statement continued.

Suspect: Convicted paedophile Christian Bruckner

"As we have stated many times before, we will not give a running commentary on the investigation- that is the job of the law enforcement agencies and we will support them in any way requested. Furthermore, we do not have a family spokesperson nor are we actively paying any lawyers.

"Any recent comments attributed in the media have not come from us unless they have been posted on our website. If there are important developments that can be made public, they will be issued through official police channels."

Bruckner was first publicly linked to Madeleine two weeks ago when Braunschweig police made an appeal for more information on his whereabouts the night she went missing.

The authorities are unable to charge the 43-year-old convicted paedophile with Madeleine's murder with the evidence they currently have, but have insisted their case against him is "90pc" there.

Hans Christian Wolters, one of the German prosecutors leading the investigation into Madeleine's case, said he "sympathises" with Kate and Gerry McCann's desire to know what new evidence has been recovered on their daughter's fate, but a successful case against Bruckner is "more important".

Speaking in his Braunschweig office yesterday, Mr Wolters said: "We have written to the McCanns again because we are closely following and monitoring what has been going on in the media. We have really considered the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them that we assume Madeleine is dead.

"But we can't say why she is dead. It is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit as opposed to just putting our cards on the table and tell them why we think she might be. I know it would be of relief to the parents to know how she died but it would hamper the investigation if we give away too much information."

Mr Wolters's correspondence to the McCanns came as their Portuguese lawyer, Rogerio Alves, demanded a meeting with police there as the McCanns become increasingly frustrated at the lack of transparency in the joint British-German-Portuguese investigation. "At this time, what I hope is that everybody helps to find the truth instead of... keeping information for themselves," he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

