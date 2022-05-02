The man who is suspected of abducting Madeline McCann said he has an alibi that can be backed up by a woman.

Christian B, as he is known under German privacy laws, claims he was having sex in his camper van with a young woman when the three-year-old girl went missing, Sky News has reported.

The suspect said he drove the woman to the airport in Faro, Portugal, the next day and they were stopped and photographed at a police roadblock.

Christian B said he believes Portuguese police must have a record of this event to establish his relationship with the young German woman who was on holiday with her parents.

German police found a photograph of the woman lying in his campervan during their investigation into a rape, which the 44-year-old is now serving a seven-year jail sentence in Germany.

The broadcaster reported that when Christian B first spoke of this alibi he couldn’t remember the woman's full name, but now he has been able to identify her.

The prosecutor that is leading the investigation, Hans Christian Wolters, told Sky News: “I assume if he has anything that exonerates him that sooner or later he will share it with us and we would then check it out. What happens then, let's see.

"So far he has told us nothing, he's given us no alibi. So, we can only work on the evidence we have found so far in our investigation. And there was nothing to exonerate him."

German prosecutors formally interviewed the convicted sex offender two weeks ago, although he was the chief suspect for more than four years.

They took this lead after a friend of Christian B allegedly claimed to know what had happened to Madeline.

"We actually haven't found a single piece of the puzzle in the two years that would have somehow helped to exonerate Christian B. So it's really nothing that would somehow maybe be an alibi or something. Nothing of that has come to light, really at any point,” Mr Wolters continued.

"What we found out, it all went in the other direction, so was rather incriminating, without me being able to elaborate on that now.

"However, it is not foreseeable when we will come to an end. So I can't say that we will definitely conclude the investigations this year. That really also depends on how this develops."