| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Madeleine McCann: DNA results reveal identity of Polish woman claiming to be missing British girl

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine due to similarities in their appearances.

Julia Wandelt and Madeleine McCann Expand

Close

Julia Wandelt and Madeleine McCann

Julia Wandelt and Madeleine McCann

Julia Wandelt and Madeleine McCann

Neasa Cumiskey

A Polish woman who made headlines earlier this year by claiming to be Madeleine McCann, is not the missing British girl, DNA results have revealed.

Julia Wendell, who also goes by Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, caused a stir online after saying she could be Madeleine, who disappeared from Praia da Luz in 2007, due to similarities in their appearances.

Most Watched

Privacy