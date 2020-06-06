| 13.5°C Dublin

German prosecutor has 'good reasons to believe' in Madeleine McCann breakthrough

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolter talks to the Sunday Independent about the latest twists in the Madeleine McCann disappearance case

Donal Lynch Twitter

There is an expression in German, wie die Jungfrau  zum Kind. Literally it translates as ''like the virgin to the child'' but it denotes a bolt from the blue, a piece of information that changes everything.

It was this phrase that flashed through the mind of Hans Christian Wolter - the German prosecutor in the Madeleine McCann case - when he first learned of the possible involvement of his countryman, 43-year-old Christian Brueckner in one of the most enduring mysteries of our time.

