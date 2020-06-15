German police refuse to share proof of Maddie's death with McCanns

German prosecutors have written to Madeleine McCann's parents to say "getting the culprit is more important than putting our cards on the table".

Police in the northern city of Braunschweig are investigating the disappearance of the British three-year-old and have said they have "concrete evidence" she is dead.

But they have repeatedly refused to share specific details with her family of what the evidence is until they are able to charge their prime suspect, Christian Bruckner.

Bruckner was first publicly linked to Madeleine two weeks ago when Braunschweig police made an appeal for more information on his whereabouts the night she went missing.

The authorities are unable to charge the 43-year-old convicted paedophile with Madeleine's murder with the evidence they currently have, but have insisted their case against him is "90pc" there.

Hans Christian Wolters, one of the German prosecutors leading the investigation into Madeleine's case, said he "sympathises" with Kate and Gerry McCann's desire to know what new evidence has been recovered on their daughter's fate, but a successful case against Bruckner is "more important".

Speaking in his Braunschweig office yesterday, Mr Wolters said: "We have written to the McCanns again because we are closely following and monitoring what has been going on in the media. We have really considered the fact that it is going to be very hard for the family when we tell them that we assume Madeleine is dead.

"But we can't say why she is dead. It is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit as opposed to just putting our cards on the table and tell them why we think she might be. I know it would be of relief to the parents to know how she died but it would hamper the investigation if we give away too much information."

Mr Wolters's correspondence to the McCanns came as their Portuguese lawyer, Rogerio Alves, demanded a meeting with police there as the McCanns become increasingly frustrated at the lack of transparency in the joint British-German-Portuguese investigation. "At this time, what I hope is that everybody helps to find the truth instead of... keeping information for themselves," he said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

