Madeleine McCann suspect refuses to give whereabouts on night of abduction

Madeleine McCann went missing while on a family holiday in the Algarve 15 years ago. Photo: PA

Madeleine McCann’s parents said they “welcome the news” that Portuguese police have identified German paedophile Christian Brueckner as a formal suspect in her disappearance and still hope to be reunited with her one day.

Kate and Gerry McCann said in a statement: “We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an arguido in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine.

“This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities.”

The German paedophile believed to have murdered Madeleine refused to answer questions in his first interrogation since Portuguese police identified him as a formal suspect.

Brueckner was repeatedly asked where he was on the night Madeleine went missing while on a family holiday in the Algarve 15 years ago.

The 44-year-old rapist, who is currently in a German prison, was handed a legal document stating he was an arguido, or suspect, in the child’s disappearance in Praia da Luz.

However, Portuguese police sources say he refused to respond to questions put to him on their behalf by German officers.

One of the legal grounds for making him a suspect include claims he confessed to a friend that he had snatched Madeleine.

Phone records are also thought to place him in the resort on the night she vanished.

Portuguese prosecutors were facing a tight deadline because the country’s statute of limitation rules prevent someone from being prosecuted for certain crimes 15 years after they were committed.

As the sentence for abduction and murder carries a sentence greater than 10 years, Brueckner could not be prosecuted after May 3, the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance.

Now he is an arguido, there is no time limit on how long he is considered a suspect. The

Brueckner was identified as the possible murderer by German prosecutors in June 2020, but has not been charged.

Sources close to the case said they expected no new developments until results were obtained from forensic analysis of samples taken from a Volkswagen van Brueckner was known to drive and sleep in while in the Algarve.

One Portuguese source described results from samples as “potentially crucial.” (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

