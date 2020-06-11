Madeleine McCann suspect 'attacked ex-girlfriend over a hug'

The man linked to Madeleine McCann’s case lived in the Algarve

The British ex-girlfriend of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has claimed he violently attacked her because she hugged another man.

The 45-year-old woman said the German flew into a jealous rage at the bar where she worked in the Algarve, Portugal, in 2005, repeatedly slamming her head against the wall of the women's toilets.

She told 'The Mirror' she returned home hours later to find Brueckner, now 43, lying under the bed waiting for her after breaking into her flat through a window.

The woman, from Berkshire, who has not been named, said she believed he was hoping to catch her with another man but, on finding her alone, simply stared at her, said "goodbye" and left - before subjecting her to a stalking campaign.

Last week, German police announced a 43-year-old German paedophile was being investigated over three-year-old Madeleine McCann's disappearance 13 years ago.

The suspect has been named in reports as Brueckner - who is in prison on drug offences and was reportedly convicted for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal last year.

Police said their suspect lived regularly in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 - the year Madeleine vanished from her family's holiday apartment in nearby Praia da Luz.

Madeleine's mother Kate went to check on her during a meal with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant but found the window open and her oldest daughter missing from her bed.

Phone records allegedly show Brueckner received a call near the McCanns's holiday apartment about an hour before Madeleine vanished.

German authorities have previously said they believe Madeleine is dead and are investigating the suspect on suspicion of murder.

