Madeleine McCann investigators clear undergrowth to search suspect’s ‘little paradise’ in Portugal
Steve BirdTelegraph.co.uk
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have cleared a large swathe of undergrowth as they extend the search at a reservoir in the Algarve.
Latest Europe
Revenge attacks inside Russia are sweet for Ukrainians, but they risk helping Putin’s war effort
House where Hitler was born to become education centre for police
Madeleine McCann investigators clear undergrowth to search suspect’s ‘little paradise’ in Portugal
New brain technology helps paralysed man walk again
France bans domestic flights on short routes that can be covered by train
New search for Madeleine McCann was launched by police in Portugal after receiving ‘certain tips’
Killer whale Gladis leads gang of orcas attacking boats off Gibraltar
Russia’s Medvedev says nuclear apocalypse closer due to Ukraine aid
New search for Madeleine McCann begins near Barragem do Arade reservoir
Greece will go back to polls after PM’s huge victory
Top Stories
The night I saw behind Rolf Harris’s entertainer mask on The Late Late Show
‘I have more fun now than I ever did before’: 50 and 60-year-olds share the best things about getting older
Two RTÉ board members say colleague who leaked detail of new director general appointment should ‘consider their position’
The Indo Daily: Blackmail and bridge – Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates and an alleged affair with a Russian card player
Latest NewsMore
Growth investor Erisbeg acquires UK critical communications firm
How Erik ten Hag survived stunning lows to lead Manchester United’s unconventional revival
The night I saw behind Rolf Harris’s entertainer mask on The Late Late Show
UK energy bills set to drop as regulator cuts price cap
Charity helping young men feel ‘safe’ discussing feelings through poetry
Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney to be honoured at United Nations headquarters
Cineworld expects to exit bankruptcy in July
Manchester United aiming to hijack Liverpool’s bid for Mason Mount
Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts sunny spells to continue into next week
German economy enters recession in first three months of the year