Macron's wife stops bogus use of name to sell anti-wrinkle cream

Brigitte Macron, the French 'first lady', has ordered lawyers to investigate complaints that con artists used her name and face to sell anti-wrinkle cream and even claimed she had a stake in the "revolutionary" product.

Ms Macron (65) launched the legal action after receiving dozens of complaints from people who bought face cream from a website that wrongly claimed she was its muse, according to 'Le Parisien'. It also suggested she had a share in the product but could not say so for political reasons.

The advertising on the website claimed it had "an anti-wrinkle solution that could change the skin treatment industry forever!" As proof of its revolutionary breakthrough, the 'Beauty and Truth' website reportedly illustrated its claims with pictures of Ms Macron, sometimes dubbed the French Jane Fonda and whose husband, president Emmanuel Macron, is 25 years her junior.

One of the duped customers, Anne-Marie (68), told 'Le Parisien': "It said that Ms Macron was associated to the company and (Barack Obama's wife) and (Carla) Bruni (the wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president) are good customers. I said to myself it must be serious." The website supported its claims with false newspaper articles, including one headlined: "Exclusive: Brigitte Macron reveals her secret and sponsors call for her resignation." Ms Macron has become a style icon, with aides recently telling 'The Daily Telegraph': "Many women in their sixties or seventies write to Brigitte to say: 'Merci, thank you because I didn't know it was possible, thank you because I didn't dare wear that sort of dress, thank you for showing one can still seduce at 65.'"

Speaking recently to 'Elle France', Ms Macron said: "Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it's like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

