Macron’s gift to Pope may have been Nazi loot, claims Poland

President Macron exchanges gifts with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday. Photo: Vatican Media/Getty Images Expand

Matthew Day in Warsaw

Poland’s foreign ministry is investigating whether a rare book given to Pope Francis by French president Emmanuel Macron was looted from Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II.

If confirmed as Polish, the gift – a copy of Perpetual Peace: A Philosophical Sketch by Immanual Kant, printed in 1796 – could come as an acute embarrassment for the French president.

During the war, German forces in Poland looted thousands of cultural artefacts and the Polish government has made the return of stolen property a priority.

Mr Macron gave the book to the Pope during a private audience with the pontiff on Monday.

But after photographs of it were posted online following the presentation, Poles were quick to spot that it bears the stamp of a Polish reading society founded by students at a university in the city of Lviv. The city is now in Ukraine but up to 1939 Lviv – or Lwow as it is known in Polish – was in eastern Poland.

The Polish stamp has prompted speculation that the book was looted by the Nazis during the war.

“The Foreign Ministry is investigating the circumstance of French president Emmanuel Macron’s gift to Pope Francis,” Lukasz Jasina, a foreign ministry spokesman, told the Polish Press Agency, yesterday, adding that it “will issue no further comment on the matter for the time being”.

But Arnaud Bedat, a French journalist, has challenged the theory that the book is Nazi loot. He took to Twitter, claiming it was bought from a Parisian shop specialising in rare books, and that, according to the shop’s website, the contested work has been in France since about 1900.

He added that there was evidence of the stamp of a Parisian bookseller who ran a shop in the city at the end of the 19th century.

