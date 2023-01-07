Macron’s about-turn on tanks for Ukraine could be a game changer

Volodymyr Zelensky had spent almost a year begging allies to deliver Western tanks when Emmanuel Macron picked up the telephone this week.

During a short conversation between the Elysee and the garrisoned Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, the president of France finally agreed to send the Ukrainian leader one of his most coveted prizes.

On the face of it, the AMX-10 RCs, wheeled combat vehicles with a mounted 105mm cannon, do not sound like much.

But their gift makes France the first country to send Western-made fighting vehicles to Kyiv. A red line had been crossed, a military taboo broken – by the most unlikely of candidates.

Mr Macron had taken the initiative and beaten the likes of the United States, the UK and Germany in sending heavy armour to Kyiv. A rush from allies would follow.

Britain, once chief among its European counterparts for its support of Ukraine, is left trailing behind.

It appears to be a Damascene conversion for Mr Macron, once accused of being a Putin appeaser for his attempts to position himself as Europe’s main mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

He even angered Ukraine in the summer when he declared Western governments should not seek to “humiliate” Mr Putin as he argued for peace.

Mr Macron’s language has undergone a sea change, finally declaring in his New Year television address that Ukrainians could trust Paris to “help you to victory”, the first time he has openly backed an outright battlefield win for Kyiv.

It appears that the Frenchman no longer believes he can negotiate with Mr Putin.