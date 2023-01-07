| 7.2°C Dublin

Macron’s about-turn on tanks for Ukraine could be a game changer

Joe Barnes and Nick Gutteridge

Volodymyr Zelensky had spent almost a year begging allies to deliver Western tanks when Emmanuel Macron picked up the telephone this week.

During a short conversation between the Elysee and the garrisoned Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, the president of France finally agreed to send the Ukrainian leader one of his most coveted prizes.

