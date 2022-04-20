Macron widens gap in polls but PM warns ‘its not done and dusted’

French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in an expanded video conference with the Quint group, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, Britain and European Union leaders, dedicated to the war in Ukraine at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, France, yesterday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/via Reuters

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the election polls widened yesterday but his prime minister said a Macron win in Sunday’s presidential run-off vote was not guaranteed, as far-right challenger Marine Le Pen accused him of fear-mongering.

Three polls for the second-round run-off put Mr Macron at the highest level since before the first round.

He recorded an average score of 55.83pc, which is up more than a point from Friday and more than three points from an average of five polls before the first round.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, however, said it was too early to claim victory.

“The game is not done and dusted,” Mr Castex said on France Inter radio.

An Ipsos poll saw Mr Macron winning 56.5pc of the vote.

This is up half a point from Friday and 3.5 points from April 8, two days before the vote in which Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen qualified for the second round.

Polls by Opinionway and Ifop, at 56pc and 55pc respectively, also showed Mr Macron with his highest share of voting intentions since before the first-round vote on April 10.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio that Ms Le Pen would “hand France’s sovereignty to Vladimir Putin and to Russia” if she was elected.

Ms Le Pen has in the past voiced admiration for the Russian president and says she would pull France out of Nato’s integrated military command.

Mr Le Maire said a Le Pen victory would mean the end of French sovereignty, an alliance with Putin, a lack of Nato protection and severed ties with Germany.

In a campaign clip, Ms Le Pen accused Mr Macron and his allies of frightening citizens into voting against her.

“Macron, aware of his sombre prospects of winning a second term, has turned to... blackmail by fear. Fear is the president’s only remaining argument,” she said.

Centrist Mr Macron and far-right Ms Le Pen are seeking to attract voters who backed far-left leader Jean Luc Melenchon, after he came third in the first round with about 22pc of the vote.

Mr Melenchon’s party has not given any voting instructions for the run-off but Mr Melenchon has called on his followers not to vote for Ms Le Pen.

In his first televised interview since the first round, Mr Melenchon reiterated the call.

“You will make a colossal mistake if you vote for Ms Le Pen,” he said on BFM TV.

“I don’t tell you to vote

for Macron, search inside your heads what’s best, but don’t do this.”

Mr Melenchon added that he would now focus on the legislative election this summer in order to form a left-wing majority and become the country’s prime minister.

“I call on the French to elect me prime minister,” Mr Melenchon said, adding that he would be prepared to work with both Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen as presidents and that he had no clear preference between the two.

The prime minister in France, who is appointed by the president, has to control a majority in the National Assembly.

According to an Elabe poll also published yesterday, 42pc of Mr Melenchon’s voters are now ready to give their vote to Mr Macron, up 7pc from last week.