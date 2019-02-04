Macron tries to appease 'yellow vests' with vote

Emmanuel Macron is reportedly considering holding France's first referendum in 14 years to try to quell 'yellow vest' protests, although opposition leaders have warned it is unlikely to defuse popular anger.

The flagship demand of the gilets jaunes is for referendums to be held on major policy decisions, which they argue would introduce a broader form of democracy.

But the president's new referendum would simply ask voters whether they wanted to reduce the number of MPs and limit the time they could serve, 'Le Journal du Dimanche' reported.

The referendum would be held on the same day as European Parliament elections in May, according to the newspaper. France's last referendum, in 2005, shocked the political establishment because voters rejected a new EU constitution. French Eurosceptics were furious, however, when many of its provisions were subsequently introduced as part of the Lisbon Treaty.

Interior ministry officials have been studying the practicalities of a May referendum for weeks, France Info radio reported.

However, Nathalie Loiseau, the Europe minister, said: "The president isn't ruling anything out, but he hasn't yet made a decision."

Asked whether a vote was on the way, Mr Macron said last week: "It's one of the things on the table."

Violent protests by the gilets jaunes began over fuel prices and the cost of living in November. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

