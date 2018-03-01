Macron to perform in 'Peter and the Wolf'
French President Emmanuel Macron will play the narrator's role in the musical fairytale 'Peter and the Wolf' at an Elysée Palace performance.
The president's office said yesterday that Mr Macron will perform this evening with the orchestra of the Republican Guard, playing in the much-loved piece written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936.
The audience will be composed of school children, sick children and military children.
Mr Macron's office said that while the presidency periodically organises shows for children, it will be the first time Mr Macron has taken an active part. The performance will be closed to the media.
Irish Independent