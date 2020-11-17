Macron says EU must beef up defence to maintain respect of the United States

French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU must push on with its efforts to develop the capacity to act independently in technology, international finance and defence, even after Joe Biden takes over in the US.

In an interview with Le Grand Continent, a Paris-based policy journal, Mr Macron said that EU leaders mustn’t let the defeat of Donald Trump persuade them that they can return to relying on the US to underwrite European security and to defend the bloc’s interests.

“The United States will only respect us as allies if we are earnest, and if we are sovereign with respect to our defence,” Mr Macron said. “We need to continue to build our independence for ourselves.”

As examples of EU vulnerabilities, Mr Macron pointed to recent developments in cloud computing services that could leave European data subject to US law and the tensions over the Iran nuclear accord.

He also criticised German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said it’s an “illusion” to think the EU can replace the US’s role in upholding security on the continent.

“That it is a historical misinterpretation,” said Mr Macron. “Fortunately, if I understood things correctly, the chancellor (Angela Merkel) does not share this point of view.”

The French leader has been pushing hard for Europe to build up its defence capacity and a more independent foreign policy, rather than rely on the US and Nato alone. He has found traction for that project in Germany, among other countries.

Mr Macron said reliance on Nato had caused Europe to turn a blind eye to geopolitical strategy. He was echoing comments he made last year that roiled European allies, when he said the US-dominated organisation is suffering “brain death”.

His comments caused particular alarm in eastern European countries that used to be part of the Soviet bloc and the president has since travelled to the Baltic region to reassure leaders there over his strategy of maintaining a close dialogue with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The long interview comes as Mr Macron is confronted with the resurgence of covid-19 in France, which he has put under a strict lockdown, as well as a string of Islamist attacks, to which he responded with a pledge to protect the country’s Republican values.

Online Editors