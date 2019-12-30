Macron rejects pleas to soften pension reforms

Emmanuel Macron is reportedly refusing to heed advice about how to end the strikes over pension reforms that have triggered one of the most serious crises of his presidency.

The French president's mentors have tried to persuade him to soften a key part of the reforms: raising the age at which most workers can retire on a full pension from 62 to 64.

However, the pro-business president is determined not to do what a previous government did when faced with prolonged strikes over pension reforms 24 years ago and back down. Mr Macron believes he must maintain his pension reforms if he is to fulfil his election pledge to modernise France's economy, reduce unemployment and revive growth.

But many of those close to Mr Macron argue that France's unions won't accept a change in the pension age at the same time as the abolition of some 42 different pension schemes that allow transport and other public-sector workers to retire early on full pensions.

