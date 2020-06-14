French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to stand firm against racism but insisted France wouldn't take down statues of controversial colonial-era figures.

Since George Floyd's death in the US, several rallies have taken place in France over racial injustice and police brutality, particularly toward minorities from France's former colonies in Africa.

Unusually for a French leader, Mr Macron acknowledged that someone's "address, name, colour of skin" can reduce their chances at succeeding in French society, and called for a fight to ensure that everyone can "find their place" regardless of ethnic origin or religion.

He promised to be "uncompromising in the face of racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination".

However, he insisted France would not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures, as has happened in some other countries in recent weeks.

Amid calls for taking down statues tied to France's slave trade or colonial wrongs, Mr Macron said "the republic will not erase any trace, or any name, from its history, it will not take down any statue".

"We should look at all of our history together" including relations with Africa, with a goal of "truth" instead of "denying who we are," Mr Macron said.

He didn't address accusations of police violence but said forces of order deserved "the nation's recognition".

His government is facing growing pressure to confront racism and police violence.

At least 15,000 people demonstrated in Paris on Saturday, the latest in a string of French protests galvanised by Mr Floyd's death in the US and the Black Lives Matter movement. Increasingly, the rallies have focused on France's own tensions between police and minorities.

In response, the government banned police chokeholds and vowed to stamp out racism among police - but that has now angered police unions, who say they're being unfairly painted as white supremacists and staged protests of their own.

Calls are also mounting to reassess France's colonial legacy, causing division within Mr Macron's own camp. Over the past two days, the culture minister denounced the decision to cancel a Paris showing of 'Gone With the Wind' - a film long criticised as romanticising slavery - as contrary to freedom of expression. He firmly condemned activists who tried to take a piece of African art from a Paris museum dedicated to artwork from former colonies.

But government minister Sibeth Ndiaye - a close Macron ally and the most prominent black figure in current French politics - wrote an unusually personal essay on Saturday in 'Le Monde' calling for France to rethink its colourblind doctrine, which aims at encouraging equality by ignoring race altogether.

"We must not hesitate to name things, to say that a skin colour is not neutral," she wrote. She called on the French to "confront our memories" about their history and find a "shared narrative" with former colonies.

