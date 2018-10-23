Macron puts block on 'military celebration'

Emmanuel Macron has ordered that ceremonies in France marking the centenary of the end of World War I next month must avoid commemorating it as a military triumph.

Some 60 heads of state and government including US President Donald Trump will attend ceremonies in Paris on Armistice Day, November 11.

The French president will make a speech at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe.

But Mr Macron's office said an "overly military" ceremony would risk offending the French, who view World War I as a "mass slaughter" rather than as a victory.

An Élysée Palace source said: "The combatants were mainly civilians who had been armed."

About 40 million soldiers and civilians were killed or injured in the conflict.

Mr Macron communicated his decision to downplay the commemorations to Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, who agreed. However, the move is likely to disappoint Mr Trump, who was so delighted to attend the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14 that he announced plans to introduce a similar event in the United States.

Mr Macron was keen to avoid any homage to Marshal Pétain, a hero of World War I reviled for his later role as head of the Vichy government that collaborated with the Nazis.

Mr Macron was criticised on social media, with Michel Goya, a historian and former infantry colonel, accusing him of "insulting the soldiers of 1918". Bénédicte Chéron, a military historian and author, said the Élysée was making a faux pas.

Irish Independent