Macron is dodging a debate with me, claims Le Pen as she closes gap in polls

Emmanuel Macron has been accused of dodging debates days ahead of France’s presidential election, snubbing a high-profile TV appearance just as an opinion poll showed Marine Le Pen in her strongest position yet.

“Emmanuel Macron has entered the campaign very late, with dated arguments sullied by personal attacks on me. Clearly, he wants to avoid a debate,” Ms Le Pen, of the far-right National Rally party, told France Inter radio.

Mr Macron has repeatedly refused to debate with other candidates, arguing that no sitting French president has ever done so.

But his relative absence from the campaign trail has contributed to a slide in his ratings, which initially enjoyed a bounce after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as voters sought stability.

In recent days, Ms Le Pen has gained on him to such an extent that the Macron camp are now genuinely concerned he could lose a race that looked predictable just a few weeks ago.

The latest polls show Mr Macron with an average of 28pc of the vote and Ms Le Pen on 20pc.

But if they are the two highest-scoring candidates in Sunday’s first round of voting and go through to the April 24 run-off, the polls predict a nail-bitingly close finish.

Ms Le Pen’s climb in the polls was enough to rattle financial markets, but she stressed yesterday how “reasonable” she is, as she seeks to further detoxify her image.

Ms Le Pen, whom Mr Macron easily beat with two-thirds of the vote five years ago, has got so close that who will win in a likely run-off is now within the margin of error, one opinion poll showed on Monday.

Since her resounding 2017 defeat, Ms Le Pen has worked on softening her image, striving to appear as a potential leader rather than a radical anti-system opponent.

Polls show this has worked with a growing number of voters, with one survey saying the once vilified candidate has become the second most-liked politician in the country, something long thought impossible in France.

“I always try to have the most reasonable view possible, and one that defends the interest of France,” Ms Le Pen said in the interview with France Inter radio, spelling out her views on topics ranging from foreign policy to climate change.

France’s benchmark CAC-40 index abruptly lost ground yesterday, with traders citing election nerves, while the spread between French and German 10-year government bonds stood at its widest in two years.

Meanwhile, shares in transport infrastructure companies Vinci and Eiffage also underperformed, with traders citing concerns over Ms Le Pen’s proposals for nationalising toll roads.

Ms Le Pen started her campaign early, with mostly small-scale meetings in small towns, at a time when voters say they want candidates to be close to them.

Yesterday she pointed the finger at what has increasingly worried some of Mr Macron’s aides – his late start to a rather lacklustre campaign which even supporters at his only major pre-first round rally said was underwhelming.

“I have been campaigning seriously, I’ve been in the field for six months... others chose not to campaign, including the president of the republic,” Ms Le Pen said.

For sure, Ms Le Pen, who has taken great pains over recent months to stress her love of cats more than her anti-immigration views, has not changed the core of her far-right party’s programme.

She would end a number of welfare benefits for foreigners, stop family reunification, give preference to the French for jobs and social housing, ban the hijab in public spaces and kick unemployed foreigners out of France.

The emergence of another candidate, Eric Zemmour, who is even further to the right than Ms Le Pen and very outspoken about his inflammatory anti-immigrant ideas, has helped her by contrast to soften her image and appear more palatable to French voters. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

