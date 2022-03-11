Macron in pledge to increase retirement age to 65

French president Emmanuel Macron arrives at an informal summit of EU leaders yesterday at the Versailles Palace near Paris. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

EMMANUEL Macron will push back the official retirement age in France to 65 from 62 if re-elected, his government confirmed yesterday, in a move likely to reignite a debate on pensions that provoked months of strikes in his first term.

After enacting business- friendly labour reforms early in his five-year mandate, the French president had hoped to overhaul the country’s generous and unwieldy pensions, merging 42 separate schemes into a points-based universal system in the biggest shake-up since World War II.

However, his proposal infuriated unions and prompted weeks of protests before the pandemic hit. Mr Macron put the plan on hold when he ordered France into lockdown in spring 2020.

Last July, he promised he would deliver the campaign pledge, but only if France’s health situation returned to normal. He also said special pension regimes in highly unionised and strike-prone sectors such as public transport would be scrapped for new recruits.

One of the most contentious issues was whether to raise the retirement age. His government initially mooted bumping it up to 64. Now Mr Macron (44) has pledged to go further, with his government confirming he would raise the end date to 65 by 2032.

“We have to accept we must work for longer to continue to have a social model that can be maintained” Mr Macron told MPs from his LREM Party.

Aides said he also wanted the minimum pension to be set at €1,100 a month. Many pensioners, often agricultural workers, scrape by with only €300 to €400.

Mr Macron is not the only presidential candidate proposing to raise the retirement age – conservative rival Valerie Pecresse has made the same pledge, while far-right runner Eric Zemmour mentioned the figure of 64.

However, Mr Zemmour’s nationalist rival Marine Le Pen wants to bring it down to 60 for those who started working at 20, a similar pledge to leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Socialist candidate Anne Hidalgo wants to keep it at 62, saying there was a “fundamental hypocrisy” in raising the retirement age given that France had “one of the lowest rates of employment for seniors in Europe”.