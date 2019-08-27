Brazilian women are probably ashamed of President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday, hitting back after the Brazilian leader mocked Mr Macron's wife on Facebook.

Macron hits out at Brazilian President Bolsonaro for 'mocking wife on Facebook'

The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Mr Macron blaming Mr Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy.

Mr Bolsonaro responded on Sunday to a Facebook post that compared the looks of his wife Michelle (37) with Mr Macron's 66-year-old wife Brigitte.

"Do not humiliate the man hahahah," Mr Bolsonaro wrote, in a comment widely criticised.

Asked about the incident in Biarritz where G7 leaders are gathered, Mr Macron said the comments were "extremely disrespectful" to his wife.

"It's sad first of all for him and for Brazilians," Mr Macron said.

"Brazilian women are probably feeling ashamed of their president."

Irish Independent