‘Macron has done too much for the rich. Le Pen could be worse but let’s try her’

Surrounded by burly bodyguards with shaven heads and admirers in search of selfies, Marine Le Pen received a hero’s welcome as she walked through a covered market in Narbonne, south-western France, on her last campaign stop before the start of French elections this weekend.

When asked what she thought of Emmanuel Macron likening the chance of her victory to Brexit, the 53-year-old nationalist reiterated a mantra from her final rally the previous night: “When the people vote, the people win.”

Voters here will tomorrow choose two politicians to vie for the chance to run France for the next five years in the first round of presidential elections.

Hours before a midnight campaign deadline last night, concern was mounting in the Macron camp as poll after poll noted that Ms Le Pen’s campaign was gaining momentum and his was losing steam.

In his only mass rally on April 2, Mr Macron had warned supporters that his victory was anything but a foregone conclusion. “Look at Brexit and so many elections, what appeared impossible and happened... nothing is impossible,” he warned.

“Emmanuel Macron is getting a little feverish in the final stages,” Ms Le Pen said after a tour of Les Halles, a market selling seafood and regional specialities. She received a warm welcome from most stall holders, who jostled for photos with her.

Philippe Jorand, an olive seller, complained that inflation was “eating into profits”.

“Hold on, we’re on our way,” she replied.

By comparison, Mr Macron’s impromptu visit to a market in a wealthy Paris suburb was a more sedate affair.

After stopping off for an espresso followed by a glass of rosé with ice, Ms Le Pen said: “So for Emmanuel Macron, (Brexit) is a case for catastrophism? I don’t think any of that works any more.”

Brexit is a touchy subject for Ms Le Pen who has toned down calls to leave the European Union and the euro, as both are opposed by a majority of voters, in favour of a slide towards a looser Europe of Nations.

“She mustn’t mention Brexit,” Gerard Capon (65) said after taking a selfie with his heroine alongside his wife Nicole. “The French aren’t ready for such talk. I also told her not to attack Macron if she gets through,” he said. “She must keep her cool and stick to her vision for the country.”

Five years ago, Ms Le Pen crashed out in the second round after performing poorly in the only TV debate before the final vote. This time, her camp is struggling to contain a rising sense of triumphalism. There was a sense of cautious optimism among well-wishers who cheered as her campaign bus pulled into the square.

“I’d like her to win. I like her promise to raise pensions and to cut VAT to 5.5pc from 20pc on essential goods,” said Rosie Garcia (50), a bar owner.

“Macron has done too much for the rich. He may have cut taxes but pensions and wages are not going up and everything else is. Maybe she’ll be worse but let’s try. That said, lots of people get scared at the last minute.”

Josette Bardi (84) said: “I’d be delighted if she wins. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and supported her father,” adding that she would “clean up France”, notably by expelling illegal immigrants and those “who don’t love this country”.

“I think she’s really changed for the good in all ways,” said Georges Pauc, a retired singer. “I’m 70 and it’s always the same, the poor get poorer and the rich richer. Let’s try her. That said, I’m not sure she’ll do it. She has the Le Pen name and, despite everything, it continues to frighten people.”

Nadege (35), a strategic analyst, said: “I have no particular desire to salute Marine Le Pen. I intend to vote for conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse in round one and Mr Macron in the run-off because I don’t agree with Le Pen’s nationalist views and socialist economic programme.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]