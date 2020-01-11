Macron defies striking unions over retirement age in reforms

France's government defied trade unions yesterday by including a contested clause on raising the retirement age by two years in its draft legislation, amid signs that weeks of street protests and strikes may be losing momentum.

President Emmanuel Macron's proposed reform to streamline France's complex pension schemes is the biggest overhaul of the system since World War II and is central to his ambition to make the labour force more competitive.

But it has infuriated trade unions which argue the reform will erode hard-earned benefits and leave pensioners worse off.

The bill says the retirement age for a full pension will be progressively raised to reach 64 "for the 1965 generation who will retire from 2027".

