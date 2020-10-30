Macron defiant as wave of terror stalks France again

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi visit the scene of the knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice yesterday. Photo: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

When Catholic churchgoers entered the Basilica Notre-Dame in the Riviera city of Nice yesterday morning, it was to say final prayers before France went into a month-long lockdown to stem its raging coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, as 9am worship got under way in the Neo-Gothic church, screams erupted in the white and gold building as a 21-year-old Tunisian brandishing a large knife jumped out of the shadows and pounced on a worshipper in her 70s, partially beheading her.

The suspect, identified as Brahim Aoussaoui, then turned on Vincent Loques (45), the church warden and a father of two girls, stabbing him and slitting his throat.

He then launched a frenzied assault on a woman in her 40s, who managed to run across the road to a hamburger outlet where she died of her wounds shortly afterwards.

“I heard people screaming,” said Jacques Dalmasso, who lives in the area and knew Mr Loques. “I was standing at the cash dispenser. I left my credit card in the machine and ran. I saw a woman run out of the cathedral, around 40. She came out of a door and hid in the Isla Burger restaurant.”

Daniel Conilh, a 32-year-old waiter at the Grand Cafe de Lyon, a block from the church, said “shots were fired and everybody took off running” as national and municipal police stormed the building and shot the suspect, critically injuring him.

As sirens wailed, a grim-faced Christian Estrosi, Nice’s mayor, said there could be no doubt that this was once again the work of Islamist extremism in a city that had already “paid a very high price” for terrorism..

The city is still scarred from a 2016 attack in which a terrorist ploughed his truck into Bastille Day crowds at Nice’s Promenade des Anglais, killing 86.

The assailant “didn’t stop shouting Allahu Akhbar even under medication” said Mr Estrosi.

The suspect was in a critical but stable condition in Nice’s Pasteur hospital last night, where police had to bar a group of around 40 individuals bent on lynching the assailant.

“Enough is enough,” said Mr Estrosi. “It is time now that France rid itself of the rules of peace to annihilate the scourge of Islamo-fascism.”

But the day of terror was far from over. In a second attack that took place two hours later, an armed man threatened people on the streets of Avignon – 200km from Nice – before he was fatally shot by police. Police believe he was a far-right extremist.

Elsewhere, a security guard was stabbed and wounded outside the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In France, two other men were arrested. One was seized while carrying a knife near a church in Sartrouville, a Paris suburb, after his father reported he was about to carry out a Nice-style attack.

A second man of Afghan origin and “known to intelligence services” was arrested carrying a long blade as he tried to board a train in Lyon.

“France is very clearly under attack,” declared President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking from the scene of the attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica, he said France had been targeted “over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief,” before adding: “And I say it with lots of clarity again today: we will not give any ground.”

France’s anti-terror prosecutor launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

It is not the first time a French church has been the target of terror.

In July, 2016, two Islamists slit the throat of 85-year-old priest Jacques Hamel at a Mass at a Catholic church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy, northern France. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility.

Mr Macron expressed special condolences to all Catholics in France.

