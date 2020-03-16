Testing times: Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave a polling station in Le Touquet in northern France after casting their votes in the mayoral elections. Photo: Pascal Rossignol

Turnout in France's local and mayoral elections slumped to a record low of about 44pc, according to estimates last night, with the poll overshadowed by the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The government faced a torrent of criticism for going ahead with the vote hours after it ordered the closure of shops, restaurants and cinemas.

An employee sanitises a ballot box at a polling station in Velizy-Villacoublay, just south of Paris.

An employee sanitises a ballot box at a polling station in Velizy-Villacoublay, just south of Paris.

Christian Jacob, leader of the conservative Republican party, tested positive for the virus, becoming the 11th French MP to catch Covid-19. Two ministers have also tested positive.

Leading Republicans and Socialists called for the government to call off the second-round run-off next Sunday, in which commentators forecast an even lower turnout. President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist party is predicted to fare badly, said: "I am the guarantor of the health of our fellow citizens, but also of the democratic life of our country."

Speaking after voting in the northern coastal resort of Le Touquet, Mr Macron said precautions had been taken to keep voters at least a metre apart. He said they were only in close proximity for a few minutes but it was "idiotic" for people to keep going to restaurants and cafés, where they were together for longer.

Many polling stations provided voters with single-use pens and marked out the floor at one-metre intervals to help people keep apart. Polling booths were disinfected every few minutes. But critics said allowing the first round of voting to go ahead was a political rather than a public-health decision.

Initially, opposition parties, notably the Republicans, who opinion polls predict will do well, had lobbied the government not to postpone the elections. But conservatives shifted position after the government announced the new restrictions on Saturday night.

Mr Macron's hopes that the local elections would help his party, La République en Marche, build support appeared set to be disappointed.

In Paris, outgoing Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo won the first-round vote with 30.2pc, according to estimates, ahead of the Republicans' Rachida Dati on 22pc. A sex scandal forced Mr Macron's favoured candidate, Benjamin Griveaux, to quit the race. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

