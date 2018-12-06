Macron could now back down on wealth tax in wake of protests

Independent.ie

A day after French President Emmanuel Macron's administration backed down in the face of nationwide protests and suspended a fuel tax increase, the government has suggested it could also amend a wealth tax.

