Macron could now back down on wealth tax in wake of protests
A day after French President Emmanuel Macron's administration backed down in the face of nationwide protests and suspended a fuel tax increase, the government has suggested it could also amend a wealth tax.
Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, a close ally of Mr Macron, said all policies involving taxation needed to be re-evaluated and, if not to be working, should be changed.
"If a measure that we have taken, which is costing the public money, turns out not to be working, if it's not going well, we're not stupid - we would change it," he said.
Irish Independent