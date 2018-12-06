News Europe

Thursday 6 December 2018

Macron could now back down on wealth tax in wake of protests

 

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Gustavo Garello/AP
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Gustavo Garello/AP

Sophie Louet

A day after French President Emmanuel Macron's administration backed down in the face of nationwide protests and suspended a fuel tax increase, the government has suggested it could also amend a wealth tax.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, a close ally of Mr Macron, said all policies involving taxation needed to be re-evaluated and, if not to be working, should be changed.

"If a measure that we have taken, which is costing the public money, turns out not to be working, if it's not going well, we're not stupid - we would change it," he said.

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News