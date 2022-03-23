Macron calls for calm in Corsica after prisoner dies

French president Emmanuel Macron has called for calm following the murder. Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm in Corsica yesterday after Yvan Colonna, a nationalist who was choked in a jail in mainland France, died of his injuries.

The assault on Colonna by a jihadist inmate on March 2 prompted riots on the Mediterranean island and turned the Corsican question into a presidential campaign issue.

It prompted an emergency visit by Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, who said Paris was open to discussions on “autonomy” for the island.

Colonna, a shepherd, was serving a life sentence at a prison in the southern French city of Arles for the 1998 murder of prefect Claude Erignac, the highest state representative on the island. He said he was innocent.

In a radio interview, Mr Macron, who polls suggest is heading for a second five-year term after elections next month, said: “The most important thing is that the calm is maintained, that talks continue. A man has died. We can’t allow such things to happen in our prisons.”

Prosecutors have opened a terrorism inquiry into the incident at the prison.

Corsican nationalists had long called for Colonna and two of his accomplices to lose their “especially notable prisoner” status, which would enable them to be transferred to a prison on Corsica.

Colonna’s alleged killer, Franck Elong Abe, was in jail for terrorism-related offences after being arrested in Afghanistan.

