Macron calls Bojo ‘un clown’ who creates phoney wars to mask Brexit chaos

Emmanuel Macron has privately branded Boris Johnson a “clown” in charge of a “circus”, according to a French newspaper.

The French president reportedly claimed to aides that the British Prime Minister admitted he had to “cater to his public opinion” by creating phoney wars against the French to mask difficulties supposedly caused by Brexit. Le Canard Enchaine, a satirical French weekly, reported that Mr Macron made the remarks during a trip to Croatia on Wednesday last week, hours after 27 migrants drowned when their inflatable boat sank in the Channel.

“It is very sad to see a great country, with which we could do so much, led by a clown,” Mr Macron allegedly said, also calling Mr Johnson a “knucklehead”. He used the word “clown”, rather than a French equivalent such as “pitre”, suggesting a riff on Mr Johnson’s own use of “Franglais”. In September the prime minister urged Mr Macron to “prenez un grip” and “donnez-moi un break”.

Last night British government insiders said only that Mr Macron appeared to be playing to French voters ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The two leaders spoke by telephone in the wake of the Channel disaster, but attempts at co-operation swiftly descended into a row after the publication of a letter from Mr Johnson to Mr Macron setting out proposals to tackle small boat crossings.

According to Le Canard, after the call Mr Macron went on to tell a small group of advisers: “Bojo talks to me, he’s down to earth, everything’s fine, we’re having grown-up discussions and then he sticks it to us either beforehand or afterwards in an inelegant manner. It’s always the same circus.”

Mr Macron blamed Brexit as the “starting point” of tensions. “Very quickly, he [Mr Johnson] realised that the situation was catastrophic for the British. There’s no petrol in the pumps, there’s a whole bunch of stuff missing,” Mr Macron said.

“He positions himself as a victim, he makes France a scapegoat, he tries to turn every simplistic situation into a complex problem.

"We have been in this situation since March. He has done this on the ‘sausage war’, on fishing and on the submarine affair.”

Mr Macron reportedly added: “In private, he says he is sorry to act this way, but he admits that above all he must cater to his public opinion.”

